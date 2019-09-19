Carrot Weather gains support for iOS 13 Dark Mode, iPad multiwindow, independent Apple Watch app, more

Alongside the launch of iOS 13 later today, Carrot Weather has received an update that brings support for the system-wide Dark Mode, full support for Siri Shortcuts including parameters and outputs, iPad multiwindow support, a fully-independent Apple Watch app, and tinted complications in watchOS 6.

Available now, the latest Carrot Weather release brings a handful of nice upgrades including the headlining feature of Dark Mode support in iOS 13. That means the app will follow your system-wide Dark Mode setting for a seamless experience.

Other improvements include multiwindow support for iPad. That means users can have two separate windows open for Carrot Weather, like one for the main screen’s weather data and one for the radar view.

For Apple Watch, Carrot Weather becomes a fully-independent app and also gains support for tinted complications that are possible with watchOS 6.

Full release notes:

Full support for Siri Shortcut parameters and outputs . Use the “Get Weather Report” shortcut, and you can choose the location and the timeframe for the data that gets returned (current observations / hourly forecast / daily forecast). The Shortcuts app then gives you a “Weather Data” object that includes all the data you could possibly want, like temperature, UV index, and precipitation chance. The hourly and daily forecasts even provide this data in an array, so you can get at specific data points (for example, if you want to know the precipitation chance over the next 3 hours or the UV index for tomorrow). You can then use this data in the next steps in your workflow, allowing you to create incredibly powerful shortcuts in the Shortcuts app. Check out the screenshots linked below for an example.

iPad multiwindow allows you to open CARROT’s weather maps in a separate window so you can check the radar while you use the main app window to browse through weather data. Tier 3 members can even use this side-by-side look as their default view every time they launch the app.

iOS 13 Dark Mode support.

Independent watch app support allows the watch app to run completely independent from the iPhone counterpart when it’s downloaded from the new Apple Watch App Store. Add locations with your voice, change settings like units and data source, and even modify CARROT’s personality.

Tinted complication support for the new watchOS 6 watch faces.

Added air quality index and expanded short-term precipitation forecast coverage for ClimaCell users.

and expanded short-term precipitation forecast coverage for ClimaCell users. Added two new secret locations and a new achievement.

Carrot Weather is a $5 download from the App Store with in-app purchases from $1/month or $5/year to unlock more features.

