Apple shares new how-to videos highlighting iPadOS features on YouTube

Apple today released iPadOS 13 for all iPad users with features like Dark Mode, keyboard gestures, new multitasking capabilities, a redesigned Home screen, and more. To highlight these capabilities, the company has also released four new videos on its Apple Support YouTube channel that show what users can do with iPadOS.

The first video explains how to use the new Slide Over features available on iPadOS, which now allows to access recent and favorite apps with just a swipe quickly.

In another video, Apple highlights the improvements over multitasking on the iPad. Users can open two side-by-side windows from the same application, something that was previously restricted to the Safari web browser.

iPadOS 13 also offers new ways for editing texts with some helpful gestures like three-finger pinch to copy anything and a pinch out with three fingers to paste from clipboard.

The new QuickPath keyboard introduced with iOS 13 allows you to swipe your finger from one letter to the next to enter a word on iPhone. QuickPath is also available on iPadOS with a floating keyboard, which is convenient for one-handed use.

There’s also a new iPadOS advertising on Apple’s main YouTube channel showing even more features, such as full-page screenshots in Safari and thumb drive management using the new Files app. You can learn more about iPadOS here.