Apple Music for Android updated with Dark Mode and Chromecast support

Apple Music for Android has been updated today with several enhancements. This update first entered beta testing last month and is now available to all users through Google Play Store.

The new version of Apple Music for Android brings some of the new features previously available for iPhone and iPad users with iOS 13, including time-synced lyrics, a redesigned Now Playing interface, and Dark Mode. It’s nice to see that Android users don’t have to wait for feature parity with Apple’s updates on their own devices.

But the most interesting new feature is definitely the support for Chromecast devices, which is not even available on iOS or any Apple device at this time. That means Android users can listen to their songs on any compatible speakers or televisions.

The full changelog for today’s update can be read below:

Now stream your favorite music to your TV or connected speakers with Chromecast. With this update you can also: – Listen to your favorite music with perfectly timed lyrics. – Experience a new dark mode designed for low-light environments that’s easy on your eyes. – Access live radio stations from around the world.

Apple Music for Android is available as a free download on the Google Play Store.