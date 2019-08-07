Apple Music for Android beta adds Dark Mode, time-synced lyrics, more

Apple today has updated the Apple Music beta app for Android with a pair of notable features from iOS 13. With today’s update, Android users can now take advantage of Dark Mode in Apple Music, as well as time-synced lyrics.

Today’s update to the Apple Music beta app brings it to version 3.0.0. It is only available to Google Group beta testers, but expect it to launch publicly alongside iOS 13 in the fall. You can also sign up for the Apple Music beta on Android via the Play Store.

Version 3.0 of Apple Music for Android adds many of the new Music app features from iOS 13. This includes the redesigned Now Playing interface, time-synced lyrics, and Dark Mode:

Here’s how Apple describes the time-synced lyrics feature:

Turn on lyrics to follow along with your favorite music as it plays. Each line appears in step with the music, so you always know where you are and what’s coming next. Scroll and tap any line to jump to your favorite verse. Beautiful animations make following along with your favorite songs fun.

For Android users, it’s certainly notable to see Apple already adding iOS 13 features to the Apple Music app. We’ll have more coverage once the update is available in the fall outside of beta.

