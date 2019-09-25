Djay for iPadOS 13 now lets you load songs directly from USB drives with Files app integration, much more

Now that iPadOS 13 has been released, Djay users can now take advantage of some great new features in the latest release. With iPadOS 13, Djay now offers support for the Files app that lets users take advantage of external media like flash drives and hard drives, there’s a new portrait orientation, and much more.

Djay 3.2 was released last week and now that iPadOS 13 is here, the latest software brings some great new features to iPad users. The biggest feature may be the Files app integration with support for external drives. It allows users to browse and load songs right from flash drives and hard drives.

That’s particularly convenient for iPad Pro users who can use USB-C flash drive or hard drive and avoid needing a dongle. The Files integration also means users can load songs from iCloud Drive.

By deeply integrating into the more advanced Files app that is part of iOS 13 and its support for external media, djay for iOS now allows browsing and loading songs directly from USB sticks and hard drives, as well as cloud services like iCloud Drive. For the first time, this allows DJs to use their extensive music libraries consisting of up to terabytes of songs directly with their iPad or iPhone in a seamless and compact setup. djay also displays the folder structure from external drives, allowing DJs to navigate their music the way they organized it.

Djay users also get a new portrait mode on iPad, new EQ shortcut button in the mixer section, and much more.

Other changes include new visuals and sound packs, haptic feedback as a metronome, improved Accessibility integration, 100% Metal powered graphics engine, and more.

Djay is a free download with in-app purchases to unlock all of the Pro features. Check out everything that’s new with Djay 3.2 for iOS and iPadOS below.

Full release notes:

Thank you for using djay! This is a big update that adds enhancements for the next major iOS release, as well as major new features and content: • NEW: Portrait Mode on iPad (Classic, Automix, 2 Deck, 4 Deck, Single Deck, Video) • NEW: EQ shortcut button in mixer section on iPad • NEW: “Files” media source on iOS 13: browse songs directly from iCloud Drive and external storage like USB sticks and hard drives (with USB adapter) • NEW: Visuals and sound packs • Added split audio/video crossfader in Video mode • Added haptic feedback as metronome when recording sampler sequence without playing track on iPhone • Improved Accessibility integration on iOS 13, e.g. using advanced haptic feedback • Optimized graphics engine using 100% Metal • Fixed orientation of videos not being respected in some cases • Fixed “Grid EQ” visual effect not working • Bug fixes and performance improvements If you enjoy using djay, would you mind taking a moment to write a review on the App Store? Your feedback is greatly appreciated.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: