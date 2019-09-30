Apple News+ launches in the UK featuring publications including The Times, Esquire and the Wall Street Journal

Apple has today launched Apple News+ in the United Kingdom with access to around 150 publications. For £9.99 per month, Apple users can access current and past issues from UK-centric magazines and newspapers including The Times, Esquire, Empire, Hello!, Cyclist and Grazia. UK subscribers can also access US publications including the Wall Street Journal.

UK users can start using the Apple News+ service now. Just visit the News+ tab in the Apple News app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

The service has also gone live in Australia. This means News+ is now available in the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK. In Australia, Apple is promoting local publications including The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Advertiser, Vogue, and The Australian Women’s Weekly.

Apple News+ debuted in March to a relatively muted reception. The service was criticized for being confusing and many balked at the content selection. Since the launch, Apple has made moves to improve the News app for News+ with more obvious ways to follow magazines, download past issues for offline reading, and better ways to view the full catalog of News+ content.

Magazines and newspapers in Apple News+ are either presented using embedded PDFs or Apple News Format content. The PDF experience is pretty mediocre but publications investing in Apple News Format can offer a platform-native experience with videos, custom layout and animations, and rich typography.

Users in the UK and Australia can start a 1-month trial of Apple News+ today. The subscription automatically renews for £9.99/$14.99 AUD per month unless cancelled.