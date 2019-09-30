The latest AirPods drop to $130 while Powerbeats Pro are also on sale for $200. Other notable deals include the 2019 iPad Air with a $40 discount and Logitech’s popular Bluetooth keyboard. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest AirPods and Powerbeats Pro see 1-day deal

Rakuten has a pair of deals on the latest AirPods and Powerbeats Pro starting at $130. You can save around 20% off both models, marking some of the best prices we’ve seen to date. The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Entry-level iPad Air is $40 off

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $459 shipped. That’s a $40 discount from the regular going rate. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color support. It’s all backed by an A12 Bionic chip, alongside Touch ID, eight and 7MP cameras, and up to 10-hours of battery life. There’s even support for Apple Pencil.

This Logitech keyboard pairs w/ three Mac + iOS devices

Amazon is offering the Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $25. Unlike Apple’s Smart Keyboard, this Logitech offering features a slot that is made to fit various tablets and smartphones. Logitech states that it can fit ‘most phones and tablets up to 0.4 inches thick and 10-inches wide’, which should theoretically work with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in portrait and 11-inch model in either orientation. Smaller iPads should leave room for an iPhone, allowing you to prop up both devices at once.

