Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular gets nearly $300 discount today at Amazon. Plus, Kenwood’s 7-inch CarPlay Receivers are up to $100 off and you can bring home Arlo’s Ultra 4K 3-camera bundle at a new low. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take nearly $300 off cellular 11-inch iPad Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Silver for $800. Final price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, that’s $299 off the regular going rate, $100 less than Walmart, and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time on this model. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip.

Kenwood’s 7-inch CarPlay Receivers are up to $100 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the previous generation Kenwood 7-inch In-Dash CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX7706S for $330. Also, find it directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches the best price we’ve seen in the past. Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback and more a breeze while commuting. We’re also seeing other Kenwood CarPlay receivers at up to $100 off.

Arlo Ultra 4K 3-camera bundle hits Amazon low

Amazon offers the Arlo Ultra 4K 3-Camera System for $708. That’s down from the usual $800 price tag. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. As Arlo’s new high-end entry into the world of security cameras, the Ultra line offers 4K footage complete with HDR support. It sports a wire-free and weather-resistant design so that you can place them just about anywhere on your property. Other notable specs include “enhanced” night vision, noise-canceling technology, and auto-zoom. We found it to be more than suitable in our hands-on review as a top of the line option.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Suaoki S200 Power Station Review: Unique design packed with features [Video]

Innogear Heavy Duty Mic Stand: Can this Amazon best-seller hold up? [Video]

Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled-down classic [Video]