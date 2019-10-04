Apple has quietly opened a new repair program for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices that experience problems powering on. Affected devices that are eligible for the program will be repaired free of charge.

First reported by Bloomberg, Apple opened the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus repair program today and said that the inability to power on the affected iPhones is due to a “component that may fail.”

Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019.

The repair program “covers affected iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit” which means owners will be covered until August of 2021, depending on their purchase date.

Apple has a serial number checker to confirm if your iPhone 6s or 6s Plus is included in the repair program.

For those that do have an eligible device, Apple recommends getting in touch with Apple Support or heading to an Apple Store or Authorized Apple Service Provider.

Additional details for this repair program:

Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. If you believe your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus was affected by this issue, and you paid to repair your device, you can contact Apple about a refund. This worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

