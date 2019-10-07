Apple’s plans to create a media ‘super-bundle’ hitting resistance from record labels

As Apple continues to grow and evolve its Services, one product that has been talked about is a “super-bundle” that could offer customers music, video, gaming, and even news. Apple has reportedly been chatting with major music companies about the plans but there appears to be concerns and resistance from some record labels.

Reported by the Financial Times, anonymous sources close to the matter say that Apple has been talking with the major music companies about a super-bundle. However, before pricing has even been brought up, some record labels are “growing more wary about [their] relationship with Apple.”

Apple surprised many with the $5/month pricing for its upcoming Apple TV+ video streaming service that’s launching next month. And with Spotify offering subscriptions for its music service plus Hulu at competitive prices, music executives are concerned what an Apple super-bundle could mean for margins.

But executives fear that margins may be hurt if Apple undercuts the $10 monthly price that Spotify, Apple Music and others charge.

However, not all music companies are feeling the same. FT’s sources say that some record labels are open to the idea of a super-bundle. If it happens, it could be a compelling option for consumers and could offer music companies and Apple another way to increase their user base.

Other big moves from Apple recently with its Services include the launch of Apple Arcade and last month it shifted AppleCare monthly plans to a subscription model.

