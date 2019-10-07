Today’s best deals include the latest AirPods on sale from $130, plus deals on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Cellular, and iPhone battery cases. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest AirPods on sale from $130

Rakuten has the latest AirPods on sale starting at $130 for the standard version or $153 with the wireless charging case. You’d expect to typically pay upwards of $199 for these models. Today’s deals are in line with our previous mentions. The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review. In case you missed it, Powerbeats Pro are now at a new Amazon all-time low of $200 as well.

Amazon brings Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Cellular down to new low

Amazon offers Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB in gold for $349. You can upgrade to the 128GB model for $449. That’s a $110 savings from the regular going rate and a new all-time low on the 32GB configuration. Today’s deals are $31 less than our previous mention. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Don’t forget, it also works with Apple Pencil.

Apple’s official iPhone XS/Max and XR Smart Battery Cases are $102

Amazon offers Apple’s official iPhone XS and XS Max Smart Battery Cases for $102. Regularly $129 for each, this is a match of the best price we’ve tracked in both instances. Apple’s official iPhone XS/Max Smart Battery Case delivers substantial extra power to your everyday carry. You can count on up to an additional 37 hours of talk time here, making it easy to have enough just to last your entire day. Better yet? It charges via both USB-C PD and wirelessly, which is ideal for easy power-ups wherever your adventures take you. Apple’s official iPhone XR case is also on sale for $102, down from its usual $129 price tag.

