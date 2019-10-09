Apple Arcade continues to expand with upcoming ‘Crossy Road Castle’ game

Crossy Road is a popular mobile game that was launched in 2014 for iOS and Android devices. The game was even featured at an Apple special event in 2015 as part of Apple TV demos.

Hipster Whale, the company behind the game, today announced a new franchise title, Crossy Road Castle, which will be available exclusively at Apple Arcade. The announcement was made through a video posted on YouTube.

Crossy Road Castle brings all the visual style of the first game, but with new ways to play. Players will face various challenges within a castle while collecting coins and other items to find the exit. Just as the original Crossy Road, the new game offers many characters to play with, including a chicken, duck, cat, and even a thoroughbred. Users can also play it locally with up to four other people.

Interestingly, the fact that the game will be released on Apple Arcade makes it exclusive for iOS on mobile platforms, as Apple doesn’t allow Arcade games to be released for Android.

Apple Arcade offers an entire catalog of games with a single $4.99 per month subscription that can be shared with up to six family members. According to Apple, there will be more than 100 games available by the end of the year, with more to come every month.

These games won’t have any in-app purchases or advertising, and they can be played on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac running iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina. All the progress is synced on iCloud, so you can pick up where you left off across your devices.

There is no confirmed release date yet for Crossy Road Castle, but Hipster Whale says it will be launched soon.