OWC’s Mercury Elite Pro Dock does double-duty as RAID storage and Thunderbolt 3 dock

Popular Mac accessory maker, OWC, is out today with a new Thunderbolt 3 peripheral. The Mercury Elite Pro Dock offers a nice selection of I/O including Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II port, and more along with two bays for 2.5- or 3.5-inch SSDs or hard drives that can be used in a RAID configuration. Read on for all the details…

OWC announced the Mercury Elite Pro Dock in a press release today:

Whether for home, business or grueling creative workflows, the Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the multitool that gives order to everyone’s digital life. It combats clutter and optimizes valuable desktop real estate by integrating three or more devices into one small footprint. With one simple cable, instantly access almost limitless professional-grade data storage options, 7 ports of robust connectivity and laptop charging power.

The new storage/dock combo device is being sold without storage and everything in between up to 28TB included. Here are the feature highlights:

Up to 28TB of Data Storage Capacity + Docking functions Front-side Functionality: Drive status LED indicators

Built-in SD 4.0 (UHS-II) card reader

Accessible dual drive bays (up to two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch SATA HDDs or SSDs) Back-side Functionality: Dual USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A) ports

(1) Gigabit Ethernet port

(2) Thunderbolt 3 ports (certified for Mac and Windows)

(1) DisplayPort 1.2

AC power input

Hardware RAID controller (RAID 0, 1, SPAN, JBOD)

Whisper-quiet fan With built-in hardware RAID, the dock offers 4 drive set-up options: JBOD (non-RAID) to keep the drives as independent volumes

RAID 1 (mirror) for backup reliability

RAID 0 (stripe) for optimal performance and maximum speed

Span to combine drive capacities into one huge volume for extra-large storage capacities Supports Mac (macOS 10.14 or later) and PC (Windows 10 or later)

The Mercury Elite Pro Dock is available now direct from OWC starting at $320 for the base model without storage and going up to $1,400 for the model with 28TB included.

Does a combination dock/storage device sound appealing to you? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

