Apple Watch Series 4 deals deliver new Amazon all-time lows while Pioneer’s 6.2-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver is on sale. Finally, a new weekend movie bundle sale at Apple starts at $10. Hit the jump for all of our favorite deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 4 deals abound at Amazon

Amazon continues to roll out significant Apple Watch Series 4 discounts, now taking up to $159 off various models. Today’s deal is $30 better than our previous mention with the largest price drops coming on GPS + Cellular models. You’ll find notable deals on the entry-level configurations as well.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. This $13 leather band is sure to fit most looks throughout the week. At that bargain price, you won’t be out too much money if it gets scratched up. We’re also still seeing a number of first-party Apple Watch bands on sale here from $22.

Save $248 on Pioneer’s 6.2-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver

Amazon is currently offering the Pioneer AVIC-W6500NEX 6.2-inch Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $552. Normally selling for $800, that’s good for a 31% discount and marks the best price we’ve seen so far. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most notable feature included here, as Pioneer’s receiver will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth. On top of that, a 6.2-inch display offers plenty of room for keeping an eye on when to take the next exit, displaying your driving playlist, and more.

Apple hits the weekend with new movie bundle sale

Apple is jumping into the weekend with a new movie bundle sale from $10, offering three films or more at steep discounts. You’d typically pay upwards of $20 for each of these titles making it a great time to expand your library of content. Check out all of our top picks right here.

