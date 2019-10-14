Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes iPad deals from $400, an iPhone 11 clear case for $5, and elago’s Apple TV mount is now just $16. Hit the jump for all that and more.

iPad deals include the latest models and more

First off, Amazon has Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256 GB in Space Gray for $800. Price reflected in-cart. That’s down from the regular $949 price tag at other online retailers. It’s also a match of our previous mention. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12 MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip.

Other notable iPad deals include the previous-generation Pro models from $400. You can grab the 10.5-inch model on sale, alongside the larger 12.9-inch version at $530. Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro sports a Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, and 12 MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio, thanks to four speakers. The internal battery provides up to 10 hours of use on a full charge. It ships with a one-year Apple warranty.

Score an iPhone 11 Clear Case for just $5

Amazon offers the Ainope iPhone 11 Clear Case for $5. Typically selling for $11, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen. Whether you can’t decide on which style case to grab for the iPhone 11, or you’re waiting for a sale on Apple’s official offerings, scoring this discounted option is a great way to keep one’s device protected in the meantime. Comprised of a soft silicone TPU material, this case is said to defend against up to 6.6-foot drops and has a raised lip around the front for keeping your iPhone’s screen safe when resting on tables.

elago’s sleek Apple TV mount works three ways

elago via Amazon offers its Apple TV Mount for $16. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This Apple TV mount simplifies your setup and makes it easy to keep things organized. It’s compatible with fourth-generation models and features a “scratch-free” silicone build. You can mount Apple TVs three different ways here, either with magnets, screws, or the included strap. So if you are a renter, it’s still easy to use this product.

