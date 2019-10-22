CalDigit launches Tuff nano portable USB-C SSD as Satechi debuts Bluetooth Extended Keypad for Mac and iPad

CalDigit has released its Tuff nano portable USB-C SSD today that offers IP67 dust and water resistance, up to 10Gbps speeds over USB 3.2 Gen 2, and more. In other news, Satechi has released a new wireless numpad for Mac and iPad that recharges over USB-C called the Bluetooth Extended Keypad.

CalDigit Tuff nano USB-C SSD

CalDigit’s new Tuff nano USB-C SSD is available starting today with a rugged and portable design. It comes in a variety of colors including charcoal black, olive green, royal blue, and tomato red.

Tuff nano features an IP67 dust and water resistance rating for solid durability and offers up to 10Gbps transfer speeds over its USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. For now, a 512GB model is the storage size available.

Tuff nano comes with a USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cable as well as a carrying case. It’s available now for $150 direct from CalDigit as well as retailers like Amazon.

Satechi Bluetooth Extended Keypad

In other news, Satechi has launched a new wireless numpad for Mac and iPad. The Bluetooth Extended Keypad uses USB-C to charge up and comes in space gray or silver to match Apple’s Mac and iPad finishes.

Highlights:

Rechargeable USB-C Port: continue to work wirelessly while the keypad charges for uninterrupted workflow.

macOS Shortcut Keys: conveniently placed navigational arrows and MacOS shortcut keys help improve productivity.

Slim Aluminum Profile: compact, sleek design easily fits into a bag, perfect for working in the office or on-the-go.

The Bluetooth Extended Keypad is available now priced at $45 direct from Satechi or Amazon.

