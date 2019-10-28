Hyper is out today with a new lineup of USB-C to Lightning cables that makes it convenient to keep one handy in about any scenario. The new HyperDrive Cable series includes Keychain, Lanyard, and Tough. All of the cables are MFi certified and make use of bulletproof ballistic nylon for high durability and longevity.

Hyper shared the news in a press release today:

HYPER is proud to announce THREE new products under a new HyperDrive USB-C to Lightning Cable series: KEYCHAIN (20cm/8”), LANYARD (1m/3.3’) and TOUGH (2m/6.6’). These three USB-C to Lightning Cables allow you to simultaneously charge and sync your iPhone, iPad, and iPod. And they’re tough too; each cable is wrapped in bulletproof ballistic nylon weave with aluminum encased USB-C and Apple MFi-certified Lightning connectors.

Keychain is the most compact option and can be used with or without keys.

KEYCHAIN is the charge and sync cable that is always with you. Pair with a set of keys or clip it to your bag and never worry about forgetting your charging cable again. Just unscrew the aluminum enclosure to reveal the USB-C and Lightning connectors. The perfect length to connect your iPhone to a battery pack without having tangled cables.

Hyper says Lanyard offers convenience and comfort when using it to wear your ID badge.

LANYARD is the perfect accessory for office and business wear. Wear your company or event ID badge in style and always know that you have a USB-C to Lightning charge and sync cable handy whenever you need it. The same tough yet hyper-flexible bulletproof nylon fabric weave cable feels light and comfortable on the neck like a regular lanyard while the attached, stylish clasp allows you to clip to a tag or key.

The company says its new Tough USB-C to Lightning cable can stand up to the rigors of pets and kids including 154 pounds of tension.

TOUGH 2m is a cable that will last forever and comes at a length that gives you greater space and flexibility in charging and syncing your iDevice at a comfortable distance away from the wall outlet or computer. Use your iDevice wherever you desire, knowing that the Tough Cable, which can withstand 70kg of tension, can take on any form of abuse from pets or children.

Keychain is priced at $25, Lanyard sells for $28, and Tough goes for $30. All of the new HyperDrive cables are available now direct from Hyper.

Check out more Apple accessories from Hyper on the company’s homepage and Amazon storefront.

