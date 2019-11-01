After years in the making, Apple TV+ with new original content has launched. Ready to check it out? Read on for how to get your free year of Apple TV+ on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and more.

Apple TV+ has officially arrived with The Morning Show and SEE as the two headlining original shows at launch. We’ve already got a breakdown of all of the shows that are available on the streaming service.

Any Apple customers who have purchased a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV since September 10th, 2019 that can run the latest operating systems will get a free year of Apple TV+. The deal will automatically show up for those eligible (check out the full terms and conditions here).

If you’re not eligible for the free year trial, you’ll still get Apple TV+ free for 7 days.

Here’s how to get your free year of Apple TV+

Open the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV (running the latest software) Tap or click on a new Apple original like The Morning Show or SEE Choose Enjoy 1 Year Free (7-day free trial for those who haven’t purchased a new device) Tap or Click Continue, then Confirm the free year Alternately, head to tv.apple.com, sign-in in the top right corner, then activate your free trial

Note: If you’re not seeing the free year offer and you think you should, check back a bit later, it’s still rolling out around the world. Also, double-check you’re signed in with your Apple ID, have purchased the new device from Apple or an authorized reseller, and if you use Family Sharing, your family organizer can claim it which will auto share it with others. Family sharing for Apple TV+ is automatically turned on after the family organizer signs up.

Here’s how the process looks:

Now you should see a confirmation. Swipe down to see more Apple TV+ shows.

Here’s how the process looks on Mac:

