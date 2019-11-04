Dropbox Transfer has left beta and is now available for all customers. The handy feature allows for sharing of very large files up to 100GB in size.

Dropbox Transfer rolled out to a limited group of users last summer. Now Dropbox has announced that the feature is available for users on all plans of its service (with varying limits).

Transfer is designed for times when you need to turn over large collections of final files to clients and other people outside your company. We’re excited to help everyone easily deliver files, so today we’re rolling Transfer out to all Dropbox users, along with new features.

Dropbox touts that Transfer allows customers to “send up 100 GB of files in just a few clicks.” You can also select files from your computer’s hard drive to share in addition to what’s saved on Dropbox. When sharing, you can password protect files and more.

You’ll get a link you can send to anyone—even if they aren’t on Dropbox. After you send it, viewership stats let you see how many times the transfer’s been accessed.

Notably, Apple’s Mail Drop feature to share large files through email with the help of iCloud has a limit of 5GB.

Here’s the limit breakdown by plan type:

Basic (free): 100MB

Plus: 2GB

Professional: 100GB

Business Standard: 2GB

Business Advanced, Enterprise, or Education: 100GB

Along with the full release of Transfer, Dropbox is also rolling out support through the iOS and desktop apps in addition to Dropbox.com. Further, users can customize backgrounds that others see when viewing shared content.

You can now start a transfer from the Dropbox desktop and iOS apps in addition to dropbox.com. Plus, you can access transfers that others send to you through our iOS app. And we’re giving you the ability to customize the design with a background and logo that will appear when recipients view your transfers.

Dropbox Transfer is live now for all customers, learn more about the feature here.

