Naim Audio brings AirPlay 2 support to its high-end network streamers with software update

Hi-fi company Naim Audio has announced that it is rolling out AirPlay 2 support to a lineup of its network streamers. This is a continuation of Naim’s AirPlay 2 rollout, with the latest additions including its most high-end network player.

Naim first started rolling out AirPlay 2 and Siri support last November, adding it to the Mu-so and Uniti lineups through software updates. Starting today, Naim is expanding AirPlay 2 support to the ND 555, NDX 2, and ND5 XS 2.

The company says:

Naim Audio, the British hi-fi specialist with 46 years of audio expertise, today announced that Apple AirPlay® 2 will be added to its ND 555, NDX 2 and ND5 XS 2 network streamers via a free over-the-air update. Apple AirPlay 2 enables advanced multi-room functionality and Siri voice control and will now be available across the company’s entire family of music-streaming products, including its £20k flagship reference network player.

The updates can be installed via the Naim application on iOS.

The Naim Audio ND 555 retails for $24,698 and is marketed as the company’s “reference network streamer.” The NDX 2 goes for $5,999, and is described as “versatile, feature-packed, and sonically brilliant.” Last but not least, the ND5 XS 2 is the “entry-level” option at $2,799.

If it’s not clear from those price points, Naim Audio is an ultra-premium hi-fi audio company. For the audiophiles who can appreciate Naim’s sound quality and other features, the addition of AirPlay via a free software update will certainly be useful.

