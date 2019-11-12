Minecraft Earth now available in the US, ‘Mobs in the Park’ in-person events set for NYC, more

Minecraft Earth is the latest title in the highly popular franchise that allows players to leverage augmented reality to collaborate with others in real-time and cover “the entire planet in Minecraft.” While the game has been available in some countries starting last month, it’s now available on iOS and Android in the US.

Minecraft Earth is free to download and play (iOS, Android). And along with the US early access launch, new features are arriving including:

Adventures – small slices of procedurally generated, limited-time Minecraft worlds that you play in augmented reality in life size and are just one of the experiences that are optimized for social multiplayer.

– small slices of procedurally generated, limited-time Minecraft worlds that you play in augmented reality in life size and are just one of the experiences that are optimized for social multiplayer. New mob variants, smelting and crafting – like the *adorable* Muddy Pig, Moobloom and Cluckshrooms, we’ll have new friendly and hostile mobs for you to meet. Through smelting, you’ll be able to work ores into ingots and with crafting you’ll get to create items you need (if you have the right materials of course), instead of having to collect the items outright.

The Minecraft team has also scheduled some in-person events around the globe. Called “Mobs in the Park” events are set for Saturday, November 16 from 10 am – 7 pm local time in NYC, London, and Sydney.

What: Pop-up experiences of life-sized statues that feature a customized adventure as a way for players to get their hands on exclusive access to the all-new, amazingly festive Jolly Llama mob in-game before it’s globally available in December. The events are free and open to the public.

Pop-up experiences of life-sized statues that feature a customized adventure as a way for players to get their hands on exclusive access to the all-new, amazingly festive Jolly Llama mob in-game before it’s globally available in December. The events are free and open to the public. Where: Hudson Yards (New York City, US); The Queen’s Walk (London, UK); Campbell’s Cove (Sydney, AU)

Hudson Yards (New York City, US); The Queen’s Walk (London, UK); Campbell’s Cove (Sydney, AU) When: 10am – 7pm local time; Three consecutive weekends starting Nov. 16 (Nov. 16-17, Nov. 23-24, Nov. 30-Dec. 1), plus Friday, Nov. 29 (New York City, US only)

Read more about Minecraft Earth here as well as the FAQs page. There’s also an official Minecraft Earth safety video.