Apple’s Phil Schiller addresses controversial take on Chromebooks in education

Earlier today in an interview with CNET, Apple SVP Phil Schiller shared a controversial view of Chromebooks when talking about technology in education. Now, he’s shared a clarifying tweet…

Here is the quote from the interview this morning when Schiller was asked about Chrome OS in education.

Kids who are really into learning and want to learn will have better success. It’s not hard to understand why kids aren’t engaged in a classroom without applying technology in a way that inspires them. You need to have these cutting-edge learning tools to help kids really achieve their best results. Yet Chromebooks don’t do that. Chromebooks have gotten to the classroom because, frankly, they’re cheap testing tools for required testing. If all you want to do is test kids, well, maybe a cheap notebook will do that. But they’re not going to succeed.

The comment quickly drew criticism as many interpreted the statement to mean kids can’t succeed in school without an Apple notebook.

Now Schiller has responded to the situation in a tweet clarifying that he believes “Every child has the ability to succeed”

Every child has the ability to succeed — helping them to do that has always been our mission. In the full conversation with CNET, we discussed giving kids and teachers the content, curriculum and tools they need to learn, explore and grow. Not just to take a test. — Philip Schiller (@pschiller) November 13, 2019

