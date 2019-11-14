Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro hits new all-time with $400 discount, plus MacBook Pros from $1,160, and a notable Verizon Wireless trade-in offer for iPhone 11/Pro/Max. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $400 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB

Walmart is currently taking $400 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB bringing prices down to $599. As a comparison, this is $100 better than our previous mention and the second-largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro sports a 10.5-inch display, A10X Fusion chip, and 12MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio thanks to four speakers. The internal battery provides up to 10-hours of use on a full charge. While you won’t find the latest technology here, this is a great buy for kids or grandparents. With 512GB worth of storage, you won’t have to fuss with managing content placed on the device.

Apple’s MacBook Pros are discounted from $1,160

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,160. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model sells for closer to $1,700 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at $1,730, which is as much as $670 off the regular going rate. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Verizon giving $700 in credit on iPhone 11/Pro + more

Verizon is currently running a deal on Apple’s latest iPhone 11/Pro smartphones offering up to $700 in credit, a FREE Echo Dot and Smart Plug, along with 1-year of Disney+ at no additional cost. The details are simple: Buy any iPhone valued at $550 or more and activate it on a qualifying Unlimited plan when you port in your previous number to get a $200 prepaid MasterCard, the Dot/Plug, and 1-year of Disney+. Trade in a qualifying device (iPhone 7 or newer, Galaxy S8+ or newer, Pixel 2 or newer, and several others) to get the bonus $500 as monthly bill credits.

The 9to5Mac BundleHunt delivers over 40 top apps from just $1 each https://t.co/y5Wn5UBP8S by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/cLT72XQfD3 — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) November 4, 2019

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 15% off OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10% off the 10-Port USB-C Dock w/ code 9TO5DOCK.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 port with support for 4K displays. The OWC 10-port USB-C Dock includes five USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (including a USB Type-C) and can charge laptops with up to 60W of power. Also included is Ultra-High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, Mini DisplayPort interface, combo audio in/out port, and an included Mini DisplayPort to HDMI 4K adapter. Both come in four color options– silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold– to match your MacBook.

