‘The Morning Show’ producers say many of the negative reviews came from ‘Apple haters’

Early critic reviews of The Morning Show on Apple TV+ were widely negative, despite its star-studded cast. Speaking at the Recode Code Media conference today, producers of The Morning Show said that some of those reviews came from people “wanting Apple to fail.”

According to the review aggregation website Metacritic, The Morning Showhas a Metascore from critics of 59 out of 100. From users, on the other hand, it has a store of 7.4 out of 10. This is a notable different in sentiment from critics compared to the general audience.

The Morning Show producers Mimi Leder and Kerry Ehren sat down with NBC’s Dylan Byers at the Code Media conference today to talk about the task of creating content for Apple TV+ and more. Leder explained that when those early critic reviews came in, she kind of thought “they were nuts” and that they came from “Apple haters.”

“When those reviews came in, I didn’t know what show they were watching. And I just kind of thought they were nuts,” said Leder. “I just felt there were a lot of Apple haters and wanting Apple to fail.”

In terms of creating content for Apple TV+, Ehren explained that there is a certain pressure that comes with leading what is widely believed to be Apple’s flagship TV show:

“There are certain weak moments where I’m like, ‘How did I get responsible for this?’” said Ehren. “It’s slightly intimidating. I try not to think about it too much.”

Furthermore, early reports suggested that Apple had a budget of $300 million for The Morning Show, but Leder disputed that in an interview last month. In today’s interview, Ehren said that they aren’t worried about the “business aspect” of Apple TV+:

“We’re focused on the story we’re telling, the characters. We’re inside of it. So when you see reviews that are looking at it from the whole business aspect, like, ‘What is Apple doing?’ and, ‘They spent this much money on it’ — it’s kind of separate from us.”

The first season The Morning Show is currently airing on Apple TV+, with new episodes being released weekly. Read more about Apple TV+ in our full guide right here.

