Apple Watch Series 5 is $80 off on various models, plus a new all-time low on Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon. Finally, nearly every 12.9-inch iPad Pro configuration is marked down today. You’ll find all that and more just below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 now up to $80 off

Amazon is now taking up to $80 off Apple Watch Series 5 models. You’ll find the largest discounts on GPS + Cellular configurations, with today’s deal being the biggest price drop we’ve tracked to date. Many listings are discounted by $50. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

16-inch MacBook Pro hits new Amazon all-time low

Amazon has Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,284. You can save a bit more at Expercom, although they are now backordered a few weeks there at this point. That’s as much as $172 off and the second-best price we’ve tracked. The Amazon listing is a new all-time low price there. We recently went hands-on with Apple’s latest release, detailing all of its best features and more.

Nearly every 12.9-inch iPad Pro model is on sale

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition from $670. Both Wi-Fi and Cellular models are on sale here, with capacities from 64GB all the way up to 1TB. For comparison, you’d pay at least $999 in new condition and Apple starts their own refurb models at $849. Today’s deal marks the best we’ve seen all-time.

