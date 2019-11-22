Apple expands App Store Connect server-to-server notifications for developers

Apple has updated its server-to-server notifications today with the ability for developers to get alerts when a renewal fails or when a billing issue is resolved.

Apple noted that developers who already have server-to-server notifications set up in App Store Connect will get the new notifications automatically. There is also a new unified receipt.

Server-to-server notifications from the App Store let you receive real-time updates in a subscription’s status, so you can provide customized experiences for your subscribers. New notifications are now available when a subscription renewal fails due to a billing issue and when a billing issue is resolved by the App Store. In addition, a unified receipt containing information about the latest 100 in-app purchase transactions is now included with the notification. If you’ve already enabled server-to-server notifications in App Store Connect, you’ll automatically receive the new notifications and unified receipt for these subscription events.

If you’re not set up with these already, check out Apple’s support page here on signing up for server-to-server notifications.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: