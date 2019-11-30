Totallee’s super thin iPhone cases now 25% off for Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Totallee has been making high-quality, ultra thin iPhone cases since 2013. They are one of your best options if you’re looking for a thin case to protect your iPhone without adding bulk. Their cases are designed to be as minimalistic as possible and completely branding free. From now until December 8th, totallee is offering all 9to5Mac readers 25% off its cases for Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Totallee offers 3 different styles: matte, transparent and leather.

Totallee offers 3 different styles: matte, transparent and leather. Head below for a quick overview of the whole collection:

SUPER THIN iPHONE CASE | $35

These are the signature super thin cases totallee is known for. They are all only 0.02” thick and weigh only 0.01oz. They are your perfect pick if you neither want to go completely case-less nor add an overly bulky case. This case helps protect your new iPhone from daily wear and scuffs while retaining its original form factor. It’s an incredibly sleek looking case and completely branding free. It is available in 6 colors: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Solid Black (pictured above), Navy Blue, Red, and Green.

TRANSPARENT iPHONE CASE | $35

For everyone wanting to proudly show off their iPhone while protecting it at the same time, totallee offers its clear TPU case. This case is virtually invisible. The case is free of branding and completely transparent so you will barely notice that you have a case on at all. This case is made of a soft and rubbery plastic that can absorb shock. Despite being thin, this case offers a surprising amount of protection. Unlike clear cases from other brand, it is designed to not turn yellow over time.

LEATHER iPHONE CASE | $45

Totallee’s most premium option is a genuine leather case. This case is both sophisticated and rugged and built to last. It will develop a subtle patina over time, looking even better with age. It features a soft inner lining that prevents scratches and offers additional protection during a drop. Totallee recently introduced a green leather case that goes perfectly with the Midnight Green iPhones.

All totallee cases are backed by a 2-year warranty and will ship within 1 business day. Orders over $50 ship free. Each totallee case comes in a sleek box and makes for a perfect gift this holiday season. Order now and use coupon code 9TO5HOLIDAYS to get 25% off all their iPhone cases. The same code is also valid on Amazon where you can find a lot of older model totallee cases.