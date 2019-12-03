‘Black Ink’ crossword puzzle app for Mac gets new modern design, Dark Mode and VoiceOver support, more

Developer Red Sweater has released a big update to its popular Black Ink crossword puzzle app for Mac today. Headlining features include a fresh, modern design, support for Dark Mode and VoiceOver, and a free 14-day trial.

Red Sweater announced Black Ink 2 on its website today. A neat change includes a free 14-day trial that includes all the premium features. After the trial period, Black Ink 2 goes for $29.95 direct from Red Sweater.

Other improvements include the streamlined design, VoiceOver, Dark Mode and notes support. Check out all the changes below.

Major changes:

Free for All You can download and use Black Ink with all premium features, free for 14 days. After your trial is up, purchase a license or use it for free with some features disabled. Works with VoiceOver Finally, an accessible crossword-solving app for the Mac! Navigate the puzzle grid and hear the clues for each word, as well as the state of each answer square in the grid. Even Smarter Solving Advance through the puzzle with the tab key. Answers that have been checked and are not correct are now considered “empty” for tabbing purposes. A Modern, Clean Design A streamlined puzzle solving window integrates clues, timer, and pristine drawing to really make your puzzles shine on modern Mac displays. Dark Mode Support In macOS 10.14 and later, a refined black-and-gray grid offers a subdued solving experience in Dark Mode, with just a bit of “white ink” to make your puzzle answers pop. Noteworthy… Notes Puzzles that come with notes by the author will now prompt you to view them when a puzzle is opened, and can be dragged off the puzzle to refer to as you solve.

