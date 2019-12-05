Pad & Quill’s limited-run Lowry Cuff for Apple Watch is hand-made from 80-year-old leather

If you like cuff-style Apple Watch bands, Pad & Quill has a new artisan-made option, the Lowry Cuff for Apple Watch. It features 80-year-old fully restored vegetable-tanned leather with your choice of black or silver hardware. Read on for more details about this limited-run…

Pad & Quill launched its Lowry Cuff today that will see just 197 of the unique Apple Watch bands made. Here’s how the company describes its latest product:

History can speak to us through art. Sometimes you are privledged to create good art from history. We are always working to source the finest quality leathers. Once and awhile we come across something special, very special. We found a small stash of 80 year old vegetable tanned leather in Europe and quicly snatched it up. We knew immediately this could be transformed into an amazing Limited Edition Lowry Cuff. We believe Good Art is both beautiful and functional and this luxurious watch band defines that.

The Lowry Cuff comes in a Walnut or Amber Honey finish with matte black or polished nickel hardware, priced at $195 for 42/44mm Apple Watches. Unfortunately no luck for 38/40mm Apple Watches.

Orders are open now for the Lowry Cuff priced at $195 and will start shipping to customers on December 15.

Pad & Quill Lowry Cuff highlights:

Limited release, each band stamped: 1 of 197

Handcrafted from 80-year-old fully restored vegetable-tanned leather

Discreetly signed by the Artisan who made it!

Durably soft leather interior lining

Carefully stitched with UV resistant stitching

Made for 42 & 44mm Apple Watch’s (All generations)

Sizing- 125-215mm wrists

Wrist contouring cuff construction

Unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening

Durable matte black & polished nickel hardware

25-year leather warranty

Check out more of Pad & Quill’s high-quality Apple accessories on its website and Amazon storefront.

If you’re looking for the cuff-style at a more affordable price (and also for a 38/40mm Apple Watch), Amazon has a variety of choices.

