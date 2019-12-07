Vodafone UK now bundling Apple TV 4K with select broadband + mobile plans

UK telecom provider Vodafone has announced this week that it is now bundling the Apple TV 4K with its Vodafone Together plans. This means subscribers can get home broadband, unlimited mobile data, and the Apple TV hardware starting at £54 a month.

Vodafone explains that customers who subscribe to the Vodafone Together plan can get unlimited mobile data, unlimited 35mbps “Superfast 1 Extra Home Broadband,” and an Apple TV 4K at the £54 per month rate. Customers can upgrade to faster mobile data or faster home broadband for £58 per month or £62 per month. You can also bundle Amazon Prime Vide, Spotify, and Now TV for £6 per month each.

Apple is currently offering a free year of Apple TV+ to anyone who purchases an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Mac. That offer applies to this deal as well. So, if you receive an Apple TV 4K from the Vodafone Together bundle, you’ll also get one year free of Apple TV+.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK explained:

“We’re giving customers unlimited mobile data, unlimited home broadband and now Apple TV 4K with Apple TV+ included for a year in one great package. Now our customers can use Vodafone’s game changing unlimited data to seamlessly stream content – whether they’re in the home, or out and about. With access to live TV, catch-up services, plus our choice of content partners we believe that our customers can get all the entertainment they want in one easy bundle from Vodafone.”

Some ISPs around the world have slowly been switch to providing Apple TV boxes as set-top boxes to customers. For instance, back in June, EE announced that it was scrapping own-brand set-top box hardware in favor of the Apple TV 4K.

Read Vodafone’s full announcement below.

