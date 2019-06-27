UK broadband provider EE drops set-top box in favor of Apple TV 4K

Apple has snagged another deal to supply Apple TV boxes through ISPs. Today, EE announced that it will scrap its current own-brand set-top box offering to a new broadband plan that includes a free Apple TV 4K.

To sweeten the deal, BT-owned EE will be bundling BT Sport in the monthly plan too, accessible through the BT Sport app on the Apple TV.

EE is advertising services like BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video as part of this new initiative, but in reality only BT Sport content is included in the plan. It is possible in the future that EE makes deals with select partners to bundle additional films and TV shows (Apple TV+ perhaps?) but nothing has been announced today.

The Apple TV 4K App Store allows customers to download whatever media apps they want to, subject to the same purchase terms as any other Apple TV user in the UK.

The Apple TV inclusive fibre broadband packages start from £37 per month. For now, this is an exclusive offer for customers who are already signed up for EE’s mobile phone plans. Find out more on EE’s website.