Apple Store app redesigned with new shopping experience

Apple released a major update to the Apple Store app today with a redesigned Shop tab that completely overhauls the online shopping experience. Products are now presented with richer visuals, featured recommendations, and more.

The latest update merges the Discover and Shop tabs into one unified interface with a series of cards and sections that highlight new products, devices you already own, and shopping categories. The design is similar to App Store stories, with fullscreen visuals and purchase buttons at the bottom of the display. Individual product pages now offer an experience closer to browsing on Apple.com.

Apple has also added the ability to save passes for your in-store pickups directly into the Wallet app. The pass functionality extends to reservations for Today at Apple sessions. Any session you sign up for now comes with an accompanying Wallet pass that you can use to check in when you arrive.

Apple previously updated the Apple Store app with an interactive AR experience available in every Apple Store, and earlier with a redesigned Sessions tab to make finding Today at Apple events near you easier. The previous Discover tab was first introduced back in 2016.

You can now add your #TodayAtApple sessions as a pass to your wallet app. @MichaelSteeber @bzamayo pic.twitter.com/Hw0G3YfvMB — Shaun Jenks 🇬🇧📱⌚️💻📸✈️ (@Shaunjenks) December 9, 2019

The Apple Store app is available for free in the App Store.