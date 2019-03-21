Apple Store app updated to highlight new Today at Apple sessions, iPhone trade-ins

Apple updated its Apple Store app today with a few new features to spotlight Today at Apple sessions and make participating in the Apple GiveBack program easier. The update brings the app to version 5.3.

Following the rollout of over 50 new creative and educational sessions this past January, Apple completely redesigned its Today at Apple website to organize sessions by topic and feature upcoming events. Now, a similar design can be found on the Sessions tab in the Apple Store app.

If a store has any upcoming performances or an active event series, those sessions will be listed first, followed by cards for Photography, Video, Music, Coding and Apps, Art and Design, Health and Fitness, and Product sessions.

Apple is also making its GiveBack program more accessible within the app. Apple GiveBack allows you to trade in your old devices for new products in an environmentally friendly way. Heres’s a full breakdown of everything new in today’s update:

– Dozens of new, inspiring sessions have been added to Today at Apple. And the redesigned Sessions tab makes it even easier to find the perfect session for you. – It’s even easier to check the trade-in value of your devices while in the app. – Returns made easy: At a glance, track the progress of your order, initiate a return or print your return label directly from the app.

The launch of iOS 12.2 should also see the Apple Store app gain the ability to offer Siri-powered Today at Apple session recommendations based on the apps you have installed and your device usage.

