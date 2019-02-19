Siri will offer Today at Apple session suggestions beginning with iOS 12.2

Apple released the third developer beta of iOS 12.2 today, and with it comes a few new features. In addition to design tweaks and subscription discount options for developers, Apple has enhanced Siri functionality to help spread awareness of its Today at Apple retail initiative.

Upon updating to iOS 12.2, users with the Apple Store app installed will find a new toggle located in Settings > Siri & Search > Apple Store. Apple has added a feature called “Find Interests in Other Apps,” that when enabled will offer Siri suggestions for Today at Apple sessions based on your installed applications and Safari usage.

For instance, if you use Procreate on your iPad every day, Siri could suggest an Art Walk or a drawing session. If you use a lot of workout apps, Siri might suggest the Health & Fitness Walk.

Apple already suggests recommended Today at Apple sessions inside the Apple Store app based on the hardware you own associated with your Apple ID, but this new toggle adds Siri intelligence and a greater level of personalization to the mix. It also adds the ability to suggest sessions right from the lock screen. Apple previously updated the Apple Store app in December with support for more Siri Shortcuts.

Existing session notifications and recommendations in the Apple Store app.

The Apple Store app will currently alert you to in-store features and offers using beacons that detect when you enter an Apple Store. It’s not immediately clear if these new suggestions will work with a similar geofence, or if they will appear when there are relevant upcoming sessions on the calendar for your local store.

iOS 12.2’s new Siri recommendations come just weeks after the introduction of 58 new Today at Apple sessions. Promoting creativity through Walks, Labs, and Skills is central to Apple’s experiential strategy. Today at Apple is a main motivator behind Apple’s major investment in upgrading stores around the world, so spreading greater awareness of the sessions is a logical step forward.

