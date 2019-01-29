Today at Apple significantly expands with new sessions highlighting design, health, photography, more

Today at Apple is about to change in a big way. Starting January 31st, Apple Store visitors will be greeted by a whole new set of more than 50 creative sessions to explore. Apple has collaborated with experts in disciplines ranging from video to health and fitness to develop compelling content that will help you explore the topics you’re passionate about.

Since previewing the new sessions back in October, Apple has been busy preparing its Creative Pros at each store to teach customers the latest skills. The introduction of over 50 new sessions marks the largest change to Today at Apple since its formal launch and global rollout later in 2017. Angela Ahrendts recently spoke about the importance of human connection through programs like Today at Apple.

For this spring, photos, videos, fitness, and music have received special attention. Apple has identified the liberal arts that customers are most interested in exploring to offer hidden tips and tricks, useful advice, and novel new ways to use Apple products. The expanded sessions take the form of Skills, Walks, and Labs. Apple’s retail SVP Angela Ahrendts commented on the rollout:

Since the beginning, Today at Apple has been about educating and inspiring the communities we serve. These new sessions are an opportunity to unlock the creative potential in all of our customers. There is a session for everyone at Today at Apple and we can’t wait to see what you will create.

Co-created programs will also be a larger part of Today at Apple going forward. Recognizable names and organizations like Zach King, Jeanette Jenkins, and Foster + Partners have worked with Apple to develop richer learning material. These sessions offer advice directly from the experts, typically in the form of an introductory video supplementing the topic.

Some notable new sessions likely to become customer favorites include:

Photo Skills: Lenses, Tripods, and More for iPhone – Get hands-on with our favorite photography equipment. Experiment with lenses to capture various focal lengths of your subject, use a tripod to frame interesting angles, and more. Video Walks: Manipulating Time – Add energy to your videos by manipulating time. Bring drama to a moment using Slo-mo. Capture a sunrise with time-lapse or hyperlapse. You’ll learn how to shoot and create these videos using your iPhone. Health & Fitness Skills: Getting Started with the Health App – The Health app on your iPhone makes it easy to track four key areas: Activity, Mindfulness, Nutrition, and Sleep. We’ll show you how to set up Medical ID and connect to other apps in the Health & Fitness category so you can view your health data in one convenient place, monitor your progress, and start reaching your goals.

Apple has provided a sample program of some of the new sessions, and describes Skills, Walks, and Labs in more detail:

Skills are meant for those interested in learning new creative techniques to go further with our products, such as making a quick video with the Clips app or editing photos on iPhone. New Skills sessions include Notes and Chords with GarageBand, Sketching Ideas in Notes, Photo Editing Techniques and more. Walks invite customers to venture outside of the store with a Creative Pro, where they will explore their surroundings, connect with their community and put new skills to use across passions like photography, music or health. New Walks include Capturing Cinematic Shots, Creating Soundscapes with GarageBand and a Health and Fitness Walk, Staying Motivated co-created with fitness expert Jeanette Jenkins. Labs help customers experiment with creative techniques and complete the session with the beginning of a project. Many Labs have been co-created with world-renowned artists and makers. Building on the success of Labs with Florence Welch and photographer Chase Jarvis, skilled customers can find inspiration in new Labs like Beat Making with Swizz Beatz, Small Screen Magic with Zach King and Drawing Treehouses with Foster + Partners.

If you’d like to register for a new Today at Apple session, visit Apple’s session website or find your local store in the Apple Store iOS app. You’ll want to make sure you are signed up before arriving at the store to guarantee a spot.

If you'd like to register for a new Today at Apple session, visit Apple's session website or find your local store in the Apple Store iOS app. You'll want to make sure you are signed up before arriving at the store to guarantee a spot.

