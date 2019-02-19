iOS 12.2 adds new subscription discount options for developers, Apple releases Siri Shortcuts design resources

iOS 12.2 beta 3 just dropped and contains a few user-facing tweaks as we reported here. For developers, there are new discount options for auto-renewing subscriptions.

Apple has also released a set of design resources for Siri Shortcuts, for iOS and watchOS. The company also released the SF Compact Rounded font to developers, which is used in several places inside watchOS.

Before now, developers could offer introductory discounts or free trials when signing up for a subscription. However, these discounts were controlled by the App Store Connect server and only redeemable once.

If a user cancelled, the app would have no opportunity to incentivize a subscription down the line with a discount.

These capabilities are now enabled by a new API in iOS 12.2. Apps will be able to present price discounts for auto-renewing subscriptions to existing and previously subscribed users.

If a customer cancels, the app could present a 3-month free incentive to encourage them into subscribing again, for instance.

Discounts could be in the form of a free period, a bundle price for a subscription renewal of another duration (e.g. buy 6 months upfront for less than the cost of six monthly renewals), or simply a lower price for a set period.

Apple already employs these kind of discounts to boost Apple Music subscriber counts. Developers can learn more about how they will be able to offer similar promotions soon.

Regarding Siri Shortcuts, Apple has released a handful of templates to help designers mockup Siri Shortcut experiences. This includes assets for the Add to Siri button, placeholder views of the inline Siri experience, and displaying Siri Shortcut recommendations on the lock screen.

This helps app developers make marketing materials and prototype user interfaces for Siri Shortcuts before signing off on it to be implemented.

Finally, in addition to the new Rounded font face, Apple debuted Adobe XD design resources for watchOS. Apple has previously offered Adobe XD assets for iOS.