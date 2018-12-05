Apple Store app for iOS adds new Siri Shortcuts for checking order status & more

Apple today has released an update to the Apple Store app for iOS. The update brings the app to version 5.2 and includes new Siri Shortcuts, delivery options, and more.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple Store for iOS originally added Siri Shortcuts integration back in November. At the time, the feature was limited to pre-ordering the iPhone XR. Headlining today’s update, however, is a new array of Siri Shortcuts functionality.

Apple says that you can now create custom voice commands with Siri Shorts to check product availability and check order status. Apple touts that this makes the Apple Store app for iOS “even easier to use.”

In addition to broader Siri Shortcuts integration, today’s update also adds support for delivering to locations throughout Puerto Rico.

Here’s the full changelog for the Apple Store app update on iOS:

With Siri Shortcuts, you can create custom voice commands to check product availability or the status of your recent order, without having to open the app.

The addition of new iOS 12 features and capabilities make the app even easier to use.

Delivery now available to locations throughout Puerto Rico.

To use the new Siri Shortcuts integration, simply look for the “Add to Siri” badge and begin the setup process. Of course, some users are currently having issues using Siri Shortcuts, so your mileage may vary when it comes to trying out the new Apple Store app features right now.

The Apple Store app is a free download on the App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: