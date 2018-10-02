Apple Store app now works with Siri Shortcuts — including pre-ordering iPhone XR

iPhone XR pre-orders begin later this month on October 19th, and today Apple has updated its Apple Store app for iOS to prepare for that launch. With today’s update, Apple says iPhone Upgrade Program members will be able to use Siri Shortcuts to pre-order their iPhone XR.

Today’s update brings the Apple Store app to version 5.1.1. Apple explains that the update includes support for Siri Shortcuts as an “even faster way” to complete iPhone XR pre-orders later this month.

Essentially, while getting pre-approved for your upgrade via the iPhone Upgrade Program, you’ll see a new “Add to Siri” button. Simply tap this and record your own voice command, such as “pre-order my iPhone,” and you’ll be able to pre-order the iPhone XR purely using Siri.

Here’s how Apple explains the feature:

iPhone Upgrade Program members can now use Siri Shortcuts for an even faster way to complete their iPhone XR pre-order on 10.19. Look for the ‘Add to Siri’ button while getting pre-approved, and record your own voice command, like “pre-order my iPhone.” Say your phrase when pre-order begins, and let Siri pull up your pre-approval in the Apple Store app so you can quickly complete your order.

In addition to Siri Shortcuts support for iPhone XR pre-orders, today’s Apple Store app update also includes optimization for the larger display on the Apple Watch Series 4.

The iPhone XR will be available for pre-order starting on October 19th, with the first orders arriving to customers on October 26th. The iPhone XR release follows last month’s release of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4.

The Apple Store application is a free download on the App Store. Are you planning to partake in iPhone XR pre-orders later this month? Will you use Siri to do so? Let us know down in the comments.

