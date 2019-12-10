Last month, Adobe previewed a highly-requested feature coming to Lightroom on iOS and iPadOS: direct photo import. Beginning today, the update is rolling out to customers along with several other new features in Adobe’s December Photography Releases.

Direct Import works exactly as you’d expect. Connect an SD card reader or camera to your device running iOS or iPadOS 13.2 or later, and files will import directly into Lightroom without having to be shuttled through your camera roll in the Photos app. RAW import is supported, and Adobe says imports will take less time than they did in Photos.

Also new in Lightroom for iOS and iPadOS is advanced export. Users now have precision control over filetype, metadata, watermarking, naming, sharpening, and color space. The functionality is similar to the tools already present in the macOS version of Lightroom.

Finally, Adobe has improved Shared Albums by allowing customers to add photos to albums on any platform — web, desktop, and mobile. Full release notes for Lightroom on macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, and Lightroom Classic are available on Adobe’s website. Look for the updates to roll out on your devices soon.

