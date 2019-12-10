Scosche launches modular iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch charging system as Apple Store exclusive

Scosche teased its BaseLynx modular charging system for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more back in January. Now the product has officially launched as an Apple Store exclusive.

The various BaseLynx modules you can pick from include:

Qi wireless fast charging dock.

MFi Apple Watch charging dock which utilizes the proprietary magnetic charging device provided with the Apple Watch.

Vertical power station that holds and charges up to three devices (including: smartphones tablets, handheld gaming devices and more) and contains two 12W USB-A outlets and one 18W USB-C Power Delivery outlet.

Powered end cap with a perfectly matching clean finish, additional 12V USB-A and 18W USB-C PD outlets, as well as a power indicator light. USB-C PD is Apple and Samsung Fast Charge compatible.

Having a BaseLynx means you’ll always be able to locate your devices charged and ready to go. It’s a little island of order in what can sometimes be a messy world. It’s invaluable at home, but also shines in the office, in a conference room, a classroom, a dorm room, a gym, an Airbnb, an RV, or really anywhere you have electronic devices, a power supply and people. It’s sleek white and gray minimalistic appearance blends into any environment.

Apple is the exclusive retailer of BaseLynx for now and is selling all of the components as well as two starter kits.

The BaseLynx Modular Charging System Kit runs $150 with the BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit goes for $200. Individual components start from $40.

Check out more from Scosche on the company’s website and Amazon storefront.

