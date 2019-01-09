Scosche’s BaseLynx modular charging and organization system has sections for Apple Watch, wireless iPhone charging, and iPad Pro

Scosche is out today with details on its new BaseLynx modular charging and organization system for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. The customizable charging system allows users to configure a solution to their needs with components for Apple Watch, Qi wireless charging for iPhone, as well as wired USB-C and USB-A charging for iPad, and more.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Scosche detailed BaseLynx in a press release today:

Scosche combined its wireless charging expertise with a multi-device organizer. It is customizable to work in multiple settings, such as home, office, or dorm. The modules, when connected, are powered by a single power cable, simplifying life even further. And thats how BaseLynx was born, from a combination of necessity, creative design and engineering.

Scosche BaseLynx options:

Qi wireless fast charging dock.

Apple Watch charging dock which utilizes the proprietary magnetic charging device provided with the Apple Watch.

Vertical power station that holds and charges up to three devices (including: smartphones tablets, handheld gaming devices and more) and contains two 12W USB-A outlets and one 18W USB-C Power Delivery outlet.

Powered end cap with a perfectly matching clean finish, additional 12V USB-A and 18W USB-C PD outlets, as well as a power indicator light. USB-C PD is Apple and Samsung Fast Charge compatible.

Scosche hasn’t announced specifics for pricing and availability, but BaseLynx is set to launch sometime this spring.

The company is already planning to offer even more modular elements for the system.

It’s designed to meet current organizational and charging needs, as well as providing the flexibility to add, subtract, and rearrange elements to suit future needs. Scosche anticipates adding new elements to the BaseLynx system to offer even more options.

Check out more from Scosche on the company’s website and Amazon storefront.

Keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: