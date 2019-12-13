Today’s best deals include a notable movie bundle sale at Apple, plus deals on iPhone 6s from $99, and elago’s $10 Apple Watch stand. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple launches movie bundle sale

We’re under a week away from the release of the latest Star Wars film, and Apple is commemorating the event with a huge movie sale today. That includes nearly every Star Wars film, plus markdowns on various bundles including Batman, DC Universe, Superman, and more from $5. All of which will become a permanent part of your library, delivering excellent value along the way. Check out all of our top picks here.

iPhone 6s sees notable discounts

Walmart and Woot are offering notable iPhone 6s discounts today from $99. For comparison, the entry-level model originally sold for $649 and this is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Yes, this device is a few years old but it still has support for iOS 13 and more. It’s perfect for kids who want to text and play games or grandparents who just want to FaceTime.

elago’s W4 Apple Watch Stand makes a great stocking stuffer

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its W4 Apple Watch Stand in Aqua Blue for $10. Having dropped from $12, you’ll still pay up to $15 for other styles of this dock. Today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in all of 2019. For those looking to show off their admiration of older Macs, this stand is the perfect accessory. It’s made of a soft silicone that won’t scratch your Apple Watch and holds the wearable in Nightstand mode while charging. This is also perfect for gifting to the Apple fan who already has it all.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

