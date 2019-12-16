iPad Black Friday deals return before Christmas in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus Apple Watch deals from $180, and Apple Pencil 2 is down to $105. You’ll find all that and more down below.

iPads return to Black Friday pricing

We’re just 10 days away from Christmas and Amazon is now delivering your last-chance iPad deals for the holiday season. You can currently save on iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, and iPad Air, all of which are marked down to Black Friday-level pricing. So if you missed out on the Thanksgiving week deals, this is certainly a good time to dive in. Free shipping is available for all. Amazon is currently taking $199 off various 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Some discounts are reflected at checkout, so be sure to keep an eye out there. Both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations are available, marking a return to this holiday season’s best prices.

Apple Watch deals from $180

Today only, Woot offers refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models 44mm from $300. Both GPS and Cellular models are available. As a comparison, these originally sold for at least $429 and we saw them go as low as $329 over the holidays in new condition. You can also grab Series 3 models on sale from $180.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Apple Pencil 2 drops to a new all-time low

Best Buy offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $105. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $129 price tag and a new all-time low price. The second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed design for longer drawing sessions. it’s compatible with Apple’s latest iPad Pro, only.

Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables and more.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

