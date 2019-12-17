Five-part Apple TV+ docuseries ‘Visible’ to explore LGBTQ  movement and television in February

Apple TV+ is premiering a new multi-episode documentary series called “Visible: Out on Television” in February. The Wanda Sykes-produced docuseries “investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television,” according to Apple.

Some familiar names in the LGBTQ community will narrate the hour long, five episode series:

Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

Apple says all five episodes of the documentary will be released on February 14th, 2020, which happens to be Valentine’s Day.

In addition to the star narrators, “Visible” will feature “never-before-seen interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and dozens more,” Apple says.

