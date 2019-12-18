A new Sprint Call Screener app shows you the names of your callers even if they’re not in your contact list. It also specifically identifies fraudsters, spam calls, and robo callers…

Sprint Call Screener Basic is free and identifies calls from numbers known to be associated with fraudulent offers. You can also use this service to automatically block calls from these numbers and to report any that make it through.

“Illegal and unwanted robocalls are a real and growing problem with some estimates totaling 65 billion spam calls in 2019. Sprint Call Screener Basic service is an easy and convenient way to combat this growing annoyance and to filter out high-risk, unwanted calls – all at no cost to our customers,” said Doug Smith, Sprint vice president of product marketing and product innovation.

For the full list of benefits, however, you’ll need to subscribe to Sprint Call Screener Plus, which costs $2.99 per line per month.

Sprint Call Screener Plus provides these additional benefits: Displays caller’s name, city and state, even those not listed in contacts.

Shows texter’s name, even when they are not in contacts.

Identifies, blocks, and reports additional calls that are lower-risk, but still a nuisance.

Categorizes incoming calls as spam, robocalls or fraud calls.

Reports an individual phone number as spam.

Keeps history of blocked and risky numbers.

On the plus side, you can take a 10-day trial of the chargeable tier, and it appears that you can do so without worrying you’ll be charged if you forget to cancel.

iOS customers should download and install the Sprint Call Screener application from the App Store after activating their device to receive the free automatic 10-day trial of Sprint Call Screener Plus. Customers can subscribe to Sprint Call Screener Plus at any time during the free 10-day trial by choosing Subscribe Now. Existing iOS customers who are not currently subscribed to Sprint Call Screener Plus can subscribe within the Sprint Call Screener application by choosing Settings>Subscribe Now.

The Plus tier lets you choose your risk level for spam, and automatically block calls that exceed that threshold.

The Sprint Call Screener app is a freemium download from the App Store. The battle against robo callers is also being fought at a federal government level, the FCC gaining new powers back in the summer.

