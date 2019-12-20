HomePod and 10.2-inch iPad return to Black Friday pricing, 15% off App store gift cards, more on sale
Friday’s best deals include the return of Black Friday pricing on HomePod, iPads, and more. Plus, there are markdowns on Ring Video Doorbells and 15% off App store gift cards. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Best Buy last-chance sale
Best Buy has launched its annual Last-Second Savings Event, a five-day sale culminating in various reruns of Black Friday deals and more. This sale features markdowns on Apple products, TVs, smart home gear, and much more. You’ll find HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, and much more all on sale right here.
Save up to $120 on Ring Video Doorbells
B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129. Typically fetching $249, it just dropped to $179 at Amazon, with today’s offer besting that promotional price by $50. Overall, you’re saving 49% and beating our previous mention by $14. As one of the most capable video doorbells in Amazon’s lineup, Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature, as well as enhanced motion detection so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door.
Take 15% off App Store gift cards
Best Buy is currently taking 15% off App Store cards, with a $50 digital credit being offered for $42.50. You’ll receive your credit within a few hours via email. With huge digital sales going on for both the app and movie/TV storefronts, this is a great way to leverage your savings even further. It’s also a great stocking stuffer, last-minute gift, or way to update your new iPhone or iPad with fresh apps this holiday season. Full terms and conditions are below.
Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest
HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables, and more.
Best trade-in deals
9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
Samson Satellite Microphone Review: Record anywhere to iOS or USB [Video]
Focal Hi-Fi Headphones: Exploring the brand’s high-end lineup [Video]
Momentum Smart Thermostat Review: Software updates deliver improved experience [Video]
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.