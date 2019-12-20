Friday’s best deals include the return of Black Friday pricing on HomePod, iPads, and more. Plus, there are markdowns on Ring Video Doorbells and 15% off App store gift cards. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy last-chance sale

Best Buy has launched its annual Last-Second Savings Event, a five-day sale culminating in various reruns of Black Friday deals and more. This sale features markdowns on Apple products, TVs, smart home gear, and much more. You’ll find HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, and much more all on sale right here.

Save up to $120 on Ring Video Doorbells

B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129. Typically fetching $249, it just dropped to $179 at Amazon, with today’s offer besting that promotional price by $50. Overall, you’re saving 49% and beating our previous mention by $14. As one of the most capable video doorbells in Amazon’s lineup, Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature, as well as enhanced motion detection so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door.

Take 15% off App Store gift cards

Best Buy is currently taking 15% off App Store cards, with a $50 digital credit being offered for $42.50. You’ll receive your credit within a few hours via email. With huge digital sales going on for both the app and movie/TV storefronts, this is a great way to leverage your savings even further. It’s also a great stocking stuffer, last-minute gift, or way to update your new iPhone or iPad with fresh apps this holiday season. Full terms and conditions are below.

Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables, and more.

Best trade-in deals

