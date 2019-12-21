Get $80 off Pocketalk Voice Translator w/ Global SIM & 2 years unlimited data

For readers with travel plans coming up, Pocketalk – the handheld 74 language translation device – has a limited offer with $80 off including built in data. Head below for more details on this great little travel companion.

Get $80 off Pocketalk Voice Translator for a limited time

Pocketalk can be used worldwide to freely communicate in over 120 countries and has sold around 600,000 units so far. Pocketalk’s easy to use interface and compact design will help to make your travel experience seamless. (it’s about the size of a Magic Mouse 2 and weighs only 3.5 ounces)

All of Pocketalk’s translations are cloud based and updated constantly. The platform uses the best translation engines from around the world to pull the most relevant translations, but the language data is also stored in Pocketalk’s cloud and in some cases on device for the fastest possible translations

With the included global SIM card, the handheld Pocketalk translator is ready to use all over the world even if no WiFi is available. And you don’t have to worry about roaming and extra data charges. That makes Pocketalk extremely handy in the event you are stranded without service or battery life on your smartphone, and also gives you a dedicated device for translations to free up your phone for other things. Not to mention it helps to keep your phone safe and in your pocket when just in need of a quick translation in a foreign country.

Pocketalk includes a global SIM with unlimited cellular data for 2 year with no monthly fees. Another version is also available if you prefer to use your own micro SIM.

Using Pocketalk is simple. Just hit the power button on the back and set your preferred language in the start up menu. Users then have the option to connect to the SIM card for 3G and 4G connectivity, or use a separate WiFi connection. The USB-C to USB-A cable included powers the device which can be used for 7 hours on a full charge or hold 240 hours of stand by life.

Communicating with Pocketalk is clear and concise, even when interpreting long sentences. The handheld translator uses two built-in speakers and dual noise cancelling microphones to deliver reliable conversions in loud environments. Users can also use a Bluetooth 4.0 connection or headphone jack for in-ear personal audio.

All in all, Pocketalk is extremely versatile and great for face to face communications in over 74 languages. The translation device does an excellent job with common phrases, and provides formal correspondence that is polite. Pocketalk is an essential gift for anyone traveling for business, studying abroad or planning a backpacking trip.

For the holidays you can get the Pocketalk translation device or buy it as a gift for only $219.99. That’s $80 off the regular retail price.

