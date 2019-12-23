You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Did someone get you a present from Apple, but it’s not quite what you wanted? Read on for a quick look at Apple’s 2019 holiday return policy, and how to return a gift.
While Apple doesn’t offer big discounts on its products around the holidays, it does share a gift guide as well as extending its normal return period.
What is Apple’s 2019 holiday return policy?
- For 2019, products purchased from Apple between November 15 and December 25 are eligible for return or exchange through January 8
- Keep in mind that some items are non-returnable:
- Electronic Software Downloads
- Software Up-to-Date Program Products (software upgrades)
- Apple Store Gift Cards
- Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets)
- Apple Print Products
Ways to make a return to Apple:
- Head to an Apple Store
- Ship it to Apple. You can look up details to return your gift to Apple here.
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
iPhone & iPad:
- How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad
- How to find out when your iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- How to remove Memoji Stickers from your iPhone keyboard
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Mac:
- macOS: How to set up Force Click with a Logitech MX Master mouse
- Selling your MacBook? Here’s how to repair the butterfly keyboard for free and get more money
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
AirPods Pro:
- How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: