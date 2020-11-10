Apple has launched its 2020 holiday gift guide in the US and some other countries just after its November Apple Silicon Mac event today. The launch comes a bit earlier than in past years and features Apple’s latest releases like the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, AirPods, the new Apple Silicon MacBooks, accessories, and more. Apple has also shared this season’s extended holiday return period.

Last year we saw Apple unwrap its holiday gift guide on November 20. This year, the 2020 holiday roundup has arrived 10 days sooner just after Apple launched the all-new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

Apple’s tagline this year is “Give something wonderful” and the landing page features a red banner at the top encouraging customers to “Shop early to get all your gifts in time for the holidays.” The last bit likely referring to longer shipping times amid the pandemic (especially the closer we get to December).

Apple also emphasizes the option to “get Specialist help for your holiday shopping.” It also highlights free, no-contact delivery, and 3% back in Daily Cash with Apple Card.

As is par for the course with Apple, there aren’t any discounts or deals here, but the holiday gift guide is more of “here are our latest products” approach. Along with highlighting all of its hero products, Apple also draws attention to accessories and personal touches like free custom engraving for AirPods and Apple Pencil.

Apple will often do some sort of Black Friday promotion, but it’s usually something more along the lines of getting an Apple Gift Card with a purchase rather than an upfront discount.

For all the best Black Friday and holiday deals, be sure to keep an eye on our sister-site, 9to5Toys.

As has become tradition, Apple has included fun holiday graphics. And each hero product has tagline:

Perfect for everyone in their circle.

Light. Bright. In a color they’ll love.

Fill their holiday with big sound.

Clickable. Matchable. Giftable.

They won’t believe their ears.

The gift card for everything Apple.

A powerful gift in the slimmest of packages.

A joy to behold. And hold.

Along with its gift guide, Apple says its holiday return period starts today and goes through January 8, 2021.

For eligible products received between November 10, 2020 and December 25, 2020, you have until January 8, 2021 to initiate a return.

Check out the full Apple holiday 2020 gift guide here.

