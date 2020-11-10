9to5Mac’s Apple event coverage is brought to you by CleanMyMac X. Try CleanMyMac X for free to optimize and clean your Mac.

Apple is holding a special “One more thing” event today, streamed directly from Apple Park. During this event, we expect the full details on Apple’s transition to Apple Silicon in the Mac lineup, the macOS Big Sur release date, and more.

Apple’s live stream will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, and you can follow along in 9to5Mac’s Apple Event News Hub for the latest coverage. Head below and refresh throughout the event for more.

What to expect during Apple’s November event

The focus of today’s event will be on Apple Silicon and how the Mac lineup will transition away from Intel processors. The first two Macs with Apple Silicon inside are expected to be a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new 13-inch MacBook Air.

Apple’s first round of Apple Silicon Macs are believed to be based on the same A14 architecture as seen in the iPad Air and iPhone 12. However, the processors will be optimized for the larger thermal windows and power characteristics of laptops.

In addition to Apple Silicon, there are other possibilities for today’s event, though they look increasingly unlikely: AirTags, AirPods Studio, and a new Apple TV.

How to watch the Apple Silicon event

Apple’s November event is completely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Apple will stream the keynote video directly from Apple Park. Apple makes it easy to watch from any of your devices. Here’s our full guide to doing so via Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more:

Apple November Event Live Blog

And that’s a wrap! Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for more coverage throughout the day.

macOS Big Sur releases this Thursday

Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro: Available to order today, first orders arrive to next week

13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1299, or $1199 for students

Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 support, up to 16GB of RAM, 2TB SSD

13-inch MacBook Pro features an 8-core CPU, 17 hours of web browsing, 20 hours of video playback

New active cooling system in the MacBook Pro,

Next up a new 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 2.8x faster performance than CPU in predecessor

Mac mini starts at $699, $100 lower than the previous Intel model

Mac mini features two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt and USB 4 support, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, and 3.5mm

Next up: a new Mac mini with an 8-core M1 processor, 3x faster CPU, same small design but in silver this time

MacBook Air is fanless, too. Starts at $999

15 hours of web browsing, 18 hours of video playback, fan-less design, P3 wide color, Touch ID

SSDs are up to 2x faster

New MacBook Air is up to 3.5x faster than its predecessor, 3x faster than best-selling Windows laptop

Now we’re headed to Steve Jobs Theater where John Ternus is back to introduce the first Apple Silicon Mac: MacBook Air

iPhone and iPad apps on the Mac: HBO Max, Among Us, and many others

Rosetta 2: Runs apps made for Intel Macs, sometimes apps perform better in Rosetta with M1 than they did with Intel, Craig says.

Universal apps: apps built for Apple Silicon and Intel processors, downloadable from the Mac App Store or the web: Omni Group, Adobe Lightroom next month and Photoshop next year

macOS Bug Sir is fully engineered to take advantage of macOS Big Sur, including apps like Garageband, iMovie, Logic Pro, and more

“Quiet performance and even better battery life”

With Big Sur, M1 Macs wake instantly from sleep, Craig says. It’s all “buttery smooth,” he adds.

Apple unveils M1, its first system-on-a-chip for portable Mac computers

Craig Federighi is back to talk about macOS 11 Big Sur and how it is optimized for the M1 chip

Thunderbolt and USB-C support with M1

M1 features 16-core Neural Engine and Apple’s fastest Secure Enclave

Graphics: GPU that complements the CPU performance, M1 features up to 8-core GPU cores

More power per watt than PC chips, Srouji says

“By far the highest-performance CPU we’ve ever created,” Apple VP Johny Srouji says.

M1 features “world’s fastest CPU core”

M1 includes four high perofrmnace cores and four high efficiency

M1 has 16 billion transistors, “amzing performance leading edge technologies”

Apple M1 chip confirmed for Mac: Optimized for low-power machines

Ternus: This is the “Next generation of the Mac”

Cook confirms the first Apple Silicon Mac will be announced today, and we’re passed off to John Ternus, VP of hardware Engineering

Cook intros a video highlighting how artists, developers, and others use the Mac everyday

Tim Cook kicks things off with an overview of Apple’s performance over the last three months, but there is “one more thing…”

And we’re off with a colorful tour of Apple Park

The stream is now live with some very relaxing and spacey music.

A last-minute, super-cryptic rumor from leaker L0vetodream could be further corroboration that AirTags will be available in two sizes:

L s — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 10, 2020

A new hashflag animation on Twitter this morning when you like a tweet with the #AppleEvent tag:

